President Donald Trump takes the oath of office,

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office, with wife Melania Trump holding the Bible and son Barron at her side, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the Your guide to Inauguration Day events Kellyanne Conway's coat caused a Twitter stir on Kellyanne Conway's $3,600 Gucci coat causes Twitter stir Donald and Melania Trump before today's inauguration events. Melania Trump evokes Jackie Kennedy at inauguration

Comments