The presidential inauguration symbolizes a peaceful transfer of power in the United States, and it's filled with traditions that date back to the country's beginnings.

From the swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address to the parade and ball, there is no shortage of pomp and circumstance.

As Donald Trump prepares to become the 45th president of the United States, scroll down to take a look back at the nation's past presidential inaugurations.

John F. Kennedy delivers inaugural speech President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, after being sworn in as the 35th president of the United States in Washington D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images) President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, after being sworn in as the 35th president of the United States in Washington D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images)

The Kennedys with Lyndon Johnson at inaugural ball President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon Johnson attend the inaugural ball at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. (Credit: AFP Getty Images) President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon Johnson attend the inaugural ball at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. (Credit: AFP Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter takes oath of office President Jimmy Carter is sworn in as the 39th president of the United States by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger on Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images) President Jimmy Carter is sworn in as the 39th president of the United States by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger on Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during inaugural parade President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk in the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood) President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk in the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood)

The Carters during the inaugural parade President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter hold the hands of daughter, Amy, on Jan. 20, 1977, as the family walks up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood) President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter hold the hands of daughter, Amy, on Jan. 20, 1977, as the family walks up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood)

Ronald Reagan takes oath of office President Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1981, by Chief Justice Warren Burger in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) President Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1981, by Chief Justice Warren Burger in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

Ronald and Nancy Reagan President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave to the crowd on Jan. 20, 1981, after he was sworn in as president. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave to the crowd on Jan. 20, 1981, after he was sworn in as president. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

Ronald and Nancy Reagan at inaugural parade President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave to the crowd on Jan. 20, 1981, during the parade along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. (Credit: Newsday / J. Michael Dombroski) President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave to the crowd on Jan. 20, 1981, during the parade along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. (Credit: Newsday / J. Michael Dombroski)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

George H.W. Bush takes oath of office George H.W. Bush is sworn on Jan. 20, 1989, as the 41st president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress) George H.W. Bush is sworn on Jan. 20, 1989, as the 41st president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress)

Bill Clinton delivers inaugural speech President Bill Clinton delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1993, after being sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Pool) President Bill Clinton delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1993, after being sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Pool)

Bill Clinton with Hillary and Chelsea President Bill Clinton hugs his wife, Hillary, and daughter, Chelsea, on Jan. 20, 1993, after being sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Carlos Schiebeck) President Bill Clinton hugs his wife, Hillary, and daughter, Chelsea, on Jan. 20, 1993, after being sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Carlos Schiebeck)

The Clintons President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, view the inaugural parade from a stand in front of the White House on Jan. 20, 1993, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Luke Frazza) President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, view the inaugural parade from a stand in front of the White House on Jan. 20, 1993, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Luke Frazza)

U.S. Capitol flags Historic U.S. flags and bunting hang on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 1997. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary) Historic U.S. flags and bunting hang on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 1997. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Clintons at interfaith prayer service President Bill Clinton stands with first lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea during an interfaith prayer service at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. 1997, prior to his inauguration for his second term in office. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Paul Richards) President Bill Clinton stands with first lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea during an interfaith prayer service at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. 1997, prior to his inauguration for his second term in office. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Paul Richards)

Bill Clinton takes oath of office President Bill Clinton is sworn in for his second term as the 42nd president of the United States by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist on Jan. 20, 1997 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary) President Bill Clinton is sworn in for his second term as the 42nd president of the United States by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist on Jan. 20, 1997 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary)

Bill Clinton takes oath of office President Bill Clinton is sworn in for his second term as the 42nd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1997 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Don Emmert) President Bill Clinton is sworn in for his second term as the 42nd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1997 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Clinton's inaugural parade The U.S. Navy Band marches past the presidential viewing stand on Jan. 20, 1997, during the inaugural parade for President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tom Mihalek) The U.S. Navy Band marches past the presidential viewing stand on Jan. 20, 1997, during the inaugural parade for President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tom Mihalek)

Bill and Hillary Clinton with Stevie Wonder President Bill Clinton, with first lady Hillary Clinton, waves to the crowd as Stevie Wonder performs on Jan. 20, 1997, during an inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Luke Frazza) President Bill Clinton, with first lady Hillary Clinton, waves to the crowd as Stevie Wonder performs on Jan. 20, 1997, during an inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Luke Frazza)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bill and Hillary Clinton with the Isley Brothers group President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton with members of the Isley Brothers group on Jan. 20, 1997, as they perform during the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Joyce Naltchayan) President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton with members of the Isley Brothers group on Jan. 20, 1997, as they perform during the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Joyce Naltchayan)

George W. Bush takes oath of office President George W. Bush takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary) President George W. Bush takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tim Clary)

George W. Bush delivers inaugural address President George W. Bush stands at the podium during his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Paul J. Richards) President George W. Bush stands at the podium during his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Paul J. Richards)

The Bushes and Cheneys salute the colors President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne, along with an unidentified U.S. military officer, salute the colors after inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Stan Honda) President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne, along with an unidentified U.S. military officer, salute the colors after inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Stan Honda)

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the presidential inauguration of their son, George W. Bush, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2001. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Don Emmert) Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the presidential inauguration of their son, George W. Bush, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2001. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Don Emmert)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

United States Marine Corps at inaugural parade Members of the United States Marine Corps march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. after the inauguration of George W. Bush as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2001. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Shawn Thew) Members of the United States Marine Corps march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. after the inauguration of George W. Bush as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2001. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Shawn Thew)

George and Laura Bush at the inaugural ball President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance at the inaugural ball at Union Station on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tom Mihalek) President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance at the inaugural ball at Union Station on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Tom Mihalek)

George W. Bush takes oath of office President George W. Bush takes the oath of office to begin his second term as 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) President George W. Bush takes the oath of office to begin his second term as 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

George W. Bush gives inaugural address President George W. Bush stands at the podium before delivering his inaugural speech after taking the oath of office for his second term as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Heasley) President George W. Bush stands at the podium before delivering his inaugural speech after taking the oath of office for his second term as the 43rd president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Heasley)

George W. Bush gives inaugural address President George W. Bush gives his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert) President George W. Bush gives his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

George and Laura Bush at the inaugural parade President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave to the audience during the inaugural parade in front of the White House on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave to the audience during the inaugural parade in front of the White House on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

George and Laura Bush at the constitution ball President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave during the Constitution Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt) President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave during the Constitution Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt)

George and Laura Bush at commander-in-chief inaugural ball President George W. Bush dances with Army Spc. Jazmine Axcona and first lady Laura Bush dances with Marine Lance Cpl. Richard Devon Hansen at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul J. Richards) President George W. Bush dances with Army Spc. Jazmine Axcona and first lady Laura Bush dances with Marine Lance Cpl. Richard Devon Hansen at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul J. Richards)

Laura Bush with daughters Barbara and Jenna First lady Laura Bush, with daughters Barbara and Jenna, applauds as President George W. Bush addresses the Constitution Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt) First lady Laura Bush, with daughters Barbara and Jenna, applauds as President George W. Bush addresses the Constitution Ball on Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt)

Barack Obama takes oath of office Barack Obama is sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) Barack Obama is sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Barack Obama delivers inaugural address President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Barack Obama delivers inaugural speech President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

Barack Obama and George W. Bush President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush embrace during the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009, outside the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush embrace during the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009, outside the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

The Obamas at the inaugural parade President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to supporters as they walk along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol toward the White House during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2009. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Robyn Beck) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to supporters as they walk along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol toward the White House during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2009. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Robyn Beck)

The Obamas dance at an inaugural ball President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance onstage during the MTV & ServiceNation: Live from the Youth Inaugural Ball at the Hilton Washington on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance onstage during the MTV & ServiceNation: Live from the Youth Inaugural Ball at the Hilton Washington on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Barack Obama takes oath of office a day before inauguration President Barack Obama takes the oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House on Jan. 20, 2013, in Washington. The ceremony to launch Obama's second term was private. The 20th Amendment prescribes that the new term for the vice president and president begin at noon on Jan. 20, but because the date fell on a Sunday that year, the public ceremony was held a day later. (Credit: Getty Images / POOL -- Larry Downing) President Barack Obama takes the oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House on Jan. 20, 2013, in Washington. The ceremony to launch Obama's second term was private. The 20th Amendment prescribes that the new term for the vice president and president begin at noon on Jan. 20, but because the date fell on a Sunday that year, the public ceremony was held a day later. (Credit: Getty Images / POOL -- Larry Downing)

Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer President Barack Obama and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, leave the White House for Obama's second and public swearing-in of his second term on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Rod Lamkey Jr.) President Barack Obama and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, leave the White House for Obama's second and public swearing-in of his second term on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Rod Lamkey Jr.)

Barack Obama arrives at his inauguration President Barack Obama arrives at his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: Getty Images Pool / Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama arrives at his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: Getty Images Pool / Evan Vucci)

Barack Obama is sworn in as president President Barack Obama is administered the oath of office by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) President Barack Obama is administered the oath of office by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Obama first was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public ceremony was held the next day. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Barack Obama and Joe Biden President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look on during the inauguration for their second term on Jan. 21, 2013, outside the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look on during the inauguration for their second term on Jan. 21, 2013, outside the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Beyoncé and Barack Obama Beyoncé performs the National Anthem as President Barack Obama looks on during his second inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Beyoncé performs the National Anthem as President Barack Obama looks on during his second inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

The Obamas at the commander-in-chief inaugural ball President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk onstage for their first dance together at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images Pool / Pablo Martinez) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk onstage for their first dance together at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images Pool / Pablo Martinez)