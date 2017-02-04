People protest at a rally in front of

People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Comments

More like this

Immigration lawyers pore through documents in a small Immigration advocates in holding pattern at JFK New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions

Comments