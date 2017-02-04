Thousands of New Yorkers concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive orders gathered outside the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village for a rally Saturday afternoon.

Organizers started with a ‘60s song: “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

A chant came next: “We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter.”

Participants — many representing the LGBT community — stressed that there should be zero tolerance in America for hatred and intolerance.

“I want to maintain my rights and liberties, and I want to maintain the liberties and rights of others,” said Ed Razzano, 48, of Manhattan.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told the crowd she now knows what Trump meant when he talked as a candidate about “taking America back.”

Of women’s reproductive rights, Hochul said “I’m not going back” to “government-sanctioned abortions.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reminded the crowd that the original Stonewall protesters never gave up.

“We have a lot of fights. We are going to win them all,” he said. The U.S. Supreme Court will not take country back decades and Congress would not confirm Trump’s pick for education secretary, he said.

“The Stonewall rally is truly a testament to the character of NY & what we stand for. You can count on New York’s pursuit of progress,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “#lgbt solidarity at Stonewall this afternoon. Let us be clear: we will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers from discrimination.”

In June 2016 The Stonewall Inn was formally dedicated as the first national monument to gay rights. A 7.7-acre area that includes the inn and nearby Christopher Park was added to the list of national monuments commemorating civil rights movements in places such as Seneca Falls, New York, site of the first Women’s Rights Convention.