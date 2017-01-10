Russian hackers claim to have obtained compromising information

Russian hackers claim to have obtained compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump, CNN reported on Jan. 10, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Issues surrounding Trump Tower were the focus of City seeks solutions to Fifth Avenue ‘Trumplock’ Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, seen here arriving at Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off JetBlue flight Police officer Steven McDonald is seen on April Funeral planned at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Det. McDonald

Comments