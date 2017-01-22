Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. speaks

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Comments

More like this

Parts of a woman's body were found Tuesday, Man charged after body parts found in Bronx trash facility President Donald Trump visited the CIA headquarters on Trump says he respects CIA during visit to agency Thousands of people march along 42nd Street during 400,000 join Women's March on NYC, Mayor's Office says

Comments