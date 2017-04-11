Is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as bad as Hitler? Apparently he’s worse, according to the Trump administration.

During a press briefing Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer claimed that even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons during World War II. Apparently, Spicer wasn’t taking into account the use of chemical gas to kill millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust when he made the comparison.

“…Look we didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said. “You have to, if you’re Russia, ask yourself is this is a country that you, and a regime that you want to align yourself with?”

The comparison was made during a daily press briefing in which Spicer was commenting on how U.S. relations with Russia may be impacted by President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian government airbase last week.