White House spokesman Sean Spicer accused the media

White House spokesman Sean Spicer accused the media of misrepresenting the crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony during a press briefing on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Comments

More like this

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. speaks Chuck Schumer: GOP struggles to keep parts of Obamacare Parts of a woman's body were found Tuesday, Man charged after body parts found in Bronx trash facility President Donald Trump visited the CIA headquarters on Trump says he respects CIA during visit to agency

Comments