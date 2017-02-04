Thousands of activists gathered outside of the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Saturday afternoon to join GLAAD at an anti-discrimination rally.

According to the organization, the rally was held to show “collective support for equality and acceptance” and to resist the Trump administration’s “discriminatory actions against immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and more.”

“The LGBTQ community has a storied legacy of standing up, making our voices heard, and fighting vigorously against hate and discrimination,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, said in a statement. “GLAAD is honored to be among the organizations participating in this powerful rally at the historic Stonewall Inn, where diverse LGBTQ people once again are standing in solidarity with all those affected by the discriminatory acts of the Trump administration.”

See photos from the rally.

People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at the rally at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2016. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at the rally at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2016. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

