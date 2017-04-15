Demonstrators crowded Bryant Park Saturday afternoon to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, citing an Internal Revenue Service audit, since the days of his presidential campaign.

The Tax March, which began at 1 p.m., featured a mascot of sorts in the form of a giant inflatable rooster bearing Trump’s golden hairdo. Participants marched from Bryant Park to Trump Tower, carrying signs and chanting, "No more secrets, no more lies. Show your taxes, show your ties."

Scroll down to check out more scenes from the march.

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters
Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters rally at Bryant Park on Saturday, April
Protesters rally at Bryant Park on Saturday, April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to disclose his taxes. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters hold signs calling on President Donald Trump
Protesters hold signs calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns during a march in Bryant Park on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

Protesters at Bryant Park rally against President Donald
Protesters at Bryant Park rally against President Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Sherri Tiesi, of Mount Vernon, joins thousands calling
Sherri Tiesi, of Mount Vernon, joins thousands calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns during a march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters marched up Sixth Avenue calling on President
Protesters marched up Sixth Avenue calling on President Donald Trump to disclose his taxes Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters call on President Donald Trump to release
Protesters call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Similar marches were held on Long Island, Washington, D.C. and near Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters march up Sixth Avenue on Saturday, April
Protesters march up Sixth Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017, to call upon President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

Protesters rally outside Bryant Park for the tax
Protesters rally outside Bryant Park for the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters rally at Bryant Park during the tax
Protesters rally at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Comedian Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters at Bryant
Comedian Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Actress Kate Walsh was also at the march. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Thousands of protesters rally at Bryant Park during
Thousands of protesters rally at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters rally at Bryant Park during the tax
Protesters rally at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Demonstrators called on President Donald Trump to share his tax returns. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

Comedian Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters at Bryant
Comedian Sarah Silverman speaks to protesters at Bryant Park during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters at Bryant Park call upon President Donald
Protesters at Bryant Park call upon President Donald Trump to release his tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Thousands of protesters gather outside Bryant Park on
Thousands of protesters gather outside Bryant Park on Saturday, April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
New Yorker David Bomke joins thousands marching on
New Yorker David Bomke joins thousands marching on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters call upon President Donald Trump to release
Protesters call upon President Donald Trump to release his tax returns during a march in Manhattan on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Two opposing tax march protesters hold signs on
Two opposing tax march protesters hold signs on Sixth Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters marched up Sixth Avenue, calling on President
Protesters marched up Sixth Avenue, calling on President Donald Trump to release his taxes Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters in the tax march go up Sixth
Protesters in the tax march go up Sixth Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Demonstrators called on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters standing near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue
Protesters standing near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Comedian-actress Sarah Silverman joins protesters at Bryant Park
Comedian-actress Sarah Silverman joins protesters at Bryant Park calling on President Donald Trump to show his tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Abby Stokes holds her protest sign as she
Abby Stokes holds her protest sign as she supported marchers going down Sixth Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters rally at Bryant Park, asking for President
Protesters rally at Bryant Park, asking for President Donald Trump to disclose his taxes on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Sherri Tiesi of Mount Vernon joins thousands at
Sherri Tiesi of Mount Vernon joins thousands at Bryant Park who called on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
David Bomke, who lives in New York City,
David Bomke, who lives in New York City, joins protesters on Sixth Avenue during the tax march on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters march up Sixth Avenue calling on President
Protesters march up Sixth Avenue calling on President Donald Trump to disclose his taxes on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Protesters gather outside Bryant Park to call for
Protesters gather outside Bryant Park to call for President Donald Trump's tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Thousands participate in the tax march in Manhattan
Thousands participate in the tax march in Manhattan on April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Thousands take part in the NYC Tax March
Thousands take part in the NYC Tax March on April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax records. (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Comedy writer Frank Lesser speaks at the start
Comedy writer Frank Lesser speaks at the start of the NYC Tax March on April 15, 2017, in Bryant Park. With him is the Trump chicken. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Demonstrators march from Bryant Park to Trump Tower
Demonstrators march from Bryant Park to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, calling for the president to release his tax returns on April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Demonstrators take part in the NYC Tax March
Demonstrators take part in the NYC Tax March on April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax records. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Demonstrators gather in Bryant Park on April 15,
Demonstrators gather in Bryant Park on April 15, 2017, for the NYC Tax March. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Thousands begin a march from Bryant Park to
Thousands begin a march from Bryant Park to Trump Tower on April 15, 2017, demanding President Donald Trump release his tax records. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams)
Politicians -- starting third from the left, Manhattan
Politicians -- starting third from the left, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Public Advocate Letitia James -- participate April 15, 2017 in the NYC Tax March demanding President Donald Trump release his tax records. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams)
Protesters fill the streets in midtown, calling for
Protesters fill the streets in midtown, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns on April 15, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Demonstrators gather at Bryant Park on April 15,
Demonstrators gather at Bryant Park on April 15, 2017, for the NYC Tax March, demanding President Donald Trump show his tax records. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams)
Thousands march in midtown Manhattan on April 15,
Thousands march in midtown Manhattan on April 15, 2017, demanding that President Donald Trump reveal his tax records. Many said they want to know who he represents. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams)