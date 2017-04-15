Demonstrators crowded Bryant Park Saturday afternoon to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, citing an Internal Revenue Service audit, since the days of his presidential campaign.

The Tax March, which began at 1 p.m., featured a mascot of sorts in the form of a giant inflatable rooster bearing Trump’s golden hairdo. Participants marched from Bryant Park to Trump Tower, carrying signs and chanting, "No more secrets, no more lies. Show your taxes, show your ties."

