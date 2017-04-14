Protesters in New York City and across the country will call for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns on Saturday.

Organizers of the Tax March said they want the president to know they care about his tax returns, despite his administration’s assertion that because he won the election, nobody cares.

“We do care,” organizers wrote on the Tax March website. “Without seeing his tax returns, we have no idea what he's hiding . . . or who his policies are really benefiting.”

In New York City, demonstrators will meet in Bryant Park at 1 p.m.

Organizers in the city, and elsewhere, will have signs and props, including a giant inflatable rooster bearing Trump’s golden hairdo, to depict the president as too afraid to disclose his returns.

Trump said he'd release his tax returns. Now he says no one cares. Join the #TaxMarch on 4/15 to show we DO care. https://t.co/5AGnMDypHR pic.twitter.com/YfXb4c06US — Tax March NYC (@taxmarchnyc) April 12, 2017

“Are you going to show us your taxes, or are you just a big chicken?” the Facebook event page asks.

Trump has repeatedly said he can’t release his tax returns because they are under audit, though many tax experts have said he is not barred from releasing the information during the audit.