Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, recently has been thrust into the spotlight as her dad ran for and won the presidency.

But Tiffany mostly grew up away from the hustle of New York and the extravagance of Mar-a-Lago. Instead, she and her mom, Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, lived on the other side of the country in Los Angeles, shaping Tiffany’s life very differently from her older half-siblings.

Here are eight things to know about Trump’s youngest daughter:

Tiffany was raised in a single-parent household "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," Maples, 52, recalled of raising Tiffany, now 23, largely on her own. "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation." (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Gareth Cattermole) "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," Maples, 52, recalled of raising Tiffany, now 23, largely on her own. "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation." (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Gareth Cattermole) (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Gareth Cattermole)

She tried a music career Tiffany released a very auto-tuned single in 2011, "Like A Bird (feat. Sprite & Logic)." It's available on iTunes for $0.99. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Tiffany released a very auto-tuned single in 2011, "Like A Bird (feat. Sprite & Logic)." It's available on iTunes for $0.99. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

She is Rich Kids of Instagram-famous Tiffany has been linked to the over-the-top social media account that celebrates rich kids showing off their money. She regularly posts photos of herself partying poolside or posing in extravagant outfits, and caviar has made an appearance on her account more than once. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Dominick Reuter) Tiffany has been linked to the over-the-top social media account that celebrates rich kids showing off their money. She regularly posts photos of herself partying poolside or posing in extravagant outfits, and caviar has made an appearance on her account more than once. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Dominick Reuter) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Dominick Reuter)

Tiffany was a bridesmaid at Ivanka’s wedding Tiffany wore dusty lavender to the wedding at their father's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, according to Page Six. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Tiffany wore dusty lavender to the wedding at their father's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, according to Page Six. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

She has high-fashion ambitions Tiffany was an intern at Vogue, which half-sister Ivanka helped set up. "She would go to work at 5:30 a.m. and even got to have lunch with Anna Wintour," Ivanka told the Daily Mail. (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Astrid Stawiarz) Tiffany was an intern at Vogue, which half-sister Ivanka helped set up. "She would go to work at 5:30 a.m. and even got to have lunch with Anna Wintour," Ivanka told the Daily Mail. (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Astrid Stawiarz)

She’s dating a Democrat Tiffany is dating Ross Mechanic, who she met while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Mechanic and his family are all registered Democrats, according to the Daily Mail, which cited public records. (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell) Tiffany is dating Ross Mechanic, who she met while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Mechanic and his family are all registered Democrats, according to the Daily Mail, which cited public records. (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell) (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell)

There's more to her name than meets the eye The youngest Trump daughter is reportedly named after the famed jewelry store. Her dad's 68-story Trump Tower sits next door to the luxury institution. (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Swensen) The youngest Trump daughter is reportedly named after the famed jewelry store. Her dad's 68-story Trump Tower sits next door to the luxury institution. (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Swensen) (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Swensen)

Tiffany followed in her dad's footsteps when it came to college Tiffany graduated in May from the University of Pennsylvania, like her dad, half-sister Ivanka and half-brother Donald Jr. before her. Her entire family came out to support her when she graduated. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Tiffany graduated in May from the University of Pennsylvania, like her dad, half-sister Ivanka and half-brother Donald Jr. before her. Her entire family came out to support her when she graduated. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)