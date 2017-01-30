The government granted waivers to over 800 refugees

The government granted waivers to over 800 refugees this week who were considered "in transit" when President Donald Trump's executive order was signed, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document seen by Reuters. Above, protesters rally at Kennedy Airport. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith)

