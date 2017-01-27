President Donald Trump called Madonna "disgusting" in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, which aired Thursday night.

The remark was a response to Madonna saying she had thought about "blowing up the White House" in a speech at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017, a day after Trump's inauguration.

"Honestly, she's disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause," Trump said in the interview. "I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."

Following criticism of the speech, Madonna said she had been speaking metaphorically.

"I am not a violent person," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things -- one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt."

Trump also repeated his criticism of "Saturday Night Live," calling it "a disgrace" that his son Bannon was attacked, referring to the tweet an "SNL" writer posted about the 10-year-old.

The writer was suspended for posting the tweet.