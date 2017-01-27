President Donald Trump responded to Madonna's Women's March

President Donald Trump responded to Madonna's Women's March speech in an interview with Fox News, which aired Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong; Theo Wargo)

Comments

More like this

Joan Viau, 52, of the Bronx, hasn't been Source: Missing Bronx woman’s car had blood in it A half-priced MetroCard proposal for low-income New Yorkers City unions back half-fare MetroCards for some NYers Protesters at a NYC challenges suit over NYPD ‘sound weapon’

Comments