President Donald Trump is

President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" surrounding national security adviser Michael Flynn over his Russian contacts, the White House said on Feb. 13, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Makela)

Comments

More like this

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles A high wind watch is in effect from NWS: Wind advisory expires, but cold temps remain The Courtyard by Marriott New York JFK Airport AG: JFK hotel gouged prices during 2016 snowstorm

Comments