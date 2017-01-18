President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration may be disrupted by

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration may be disrupted by a group of protesters planning to block entrances to the National Mall, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather to watch the ceremony. Above, demonstrators protest against Trump in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur)

Comments

More like this

The next Citi Bike expansion should be funded Lawmakers: Citi Bike expansion should be publicly funded New York City is being sued by the DOJ sues the city over denying police job to man with HIV President Barack Obama held his final news conference Obama holds final press conference

Comments