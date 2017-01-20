President-elect Donald Trump isn't exactly popular with the celebrity set.

So it's no surprise that some celebrities have taken to Twitter to react to today's inauguration festivities -- some to express dismay, some to praise Hillary Clinton and some to offer words of hope for the next four years.

Here's what celebrities are saying about the inauguration.

George Takei "We survived 4 years in internment camps. We'll survive 4 years of anything, even Trump. We'll do it with courage and dignity, as before," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano) "We survived 4 years in internment camps. We'll survive 4 years of anything, even Trump. We'll do it with courage and dignity, as before," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Lena Dunham "Have you seen her all in gold? Like a queen in days of old She shoots colors all around Like a sunset going down Have you seen a lady fairer? #whyimarch," Lena Dunham, who told her followers she plans to attend the Women's March on Washington, posted a photo collage of Hillary Clinton to her Instagram the night before Trump's inauguration. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Have you seen her all in gold? Like a queen in days of old She shoots colors all around Like a sunset going down Have you seen a lady fairer? #whyimarch," Lena Dunham, who told her followers she plans to attend the Women's March on Washington, posted a photo collage of Hillary Clinton to her Instagram the night before Trump's inauguration. (Credit: Getty Images )

Madonna "He's actually doing us a great service, because we have gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said during an event at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday night. (Credit: Getty Images ) "He's actually doing us a great service, because we have gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said during an event at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday night. (Credit: Getty Images )

