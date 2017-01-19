The swearing-in of the nation’s 45th president is a moment you won’t want to miss — no matter your political stance.

Trump officially drops the “elect” and becomes the president on Friday at the Capitol building, in an inauguration ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem before Trump recites the oath of office at noon.

If you don’t have a television and want to watch the ceremony on your computer or phone, here’s how you can stream it online.

Twitter

PBS NewsHour will be streaming the inauguration live on Twitter starting at 11 a.m. You can join in on the conversation now at inauguration.twitter.com. While you’re there, be sure to keep an eye on Trump’s Twitter page.

CNN

If you have a verified service provider login, you’ll be able to stream the ceremony online at go.cnn.com. If you don’t, you can still watch a 10-minute live preview.

Politico

Politico plans to stream the entire inaugural ceremony at politico.com/live, starting at 11:30 a.m. A cable provider is not required.

CBS

You can watch coverage of the ceremony via CBS with a valid cable, satellite or telco provider at cbs.com/live.

ABC

ABC will be covering the inauguration live starting at 11 a.m. You can watch online with a verified service provider login at abc.go.com.

Democracy Now

Tune in for preview coverage from 8 to 9 a.m. at democracynow.org/live, where Democracy Now will be reporting live from Washington, D.C. Then, stay tuned for a special broadcast of the ceremony with commentary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NBC

NBC will be — you guessed it — streaming coverage live starting at 10 a.m. at nbc.com/live.

Fox

Watch inauguration coverage online via Fox News Go at video.foxnews.com. The network will be broadcasting live from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.