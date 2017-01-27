President Donald Trump said he had a

President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" chat on the phone with Mexico's president on Jan. 27, 2017. The call came one day after the two had canceled a planned meeting and argued over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

