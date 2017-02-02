President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Senate

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Senate and House legislators in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from President Amid protests, Uber CEO leaves Trump’s economic council B, D, F and M trains will skip Major changes coming to B, D, F, M trains on weeknights New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city

Comments