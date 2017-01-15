In an interview with The Times of London,

In an interview with The Times of London, Donald Trump said he will offer to end sanctions against Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer )

Comments

More like this

Contract negotiations between the MTA and the Transportation Negotiations with MTA, transit workers go down to the wire Obama: Trump should keep some 'traditions' The city's 5-cent plastic bag fee is set State legislators pledge effort to fight city’s plastic bag fee

Comments