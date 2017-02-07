Students walk out of classes to protest President

Students walk out of classes to protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)

Comments

More like this

About 200 rabbis protested outside the Trump International NYPD: 19 rabbis arrested at protest outside Trump hotel Chanel Lewis, left, was arrested Feb. 5, 2017, More details emerge about Karina Vetrano's alleged killer President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees A breakdown of Trump's immigration ban

Comments