New York City high school and college students abandoned their studies on Tuesday to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees as well as travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Students walked out of their classes around noon and headed for a rally at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan.

Public Advocate Letitia James was expected to speak to the crowd around 2 p.m.

Scroll down to see photos from the protest.

New York City students protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar) New York City students protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)

Students protest against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar) Students protest against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)

Students protest at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Nicole Brown) Students protest at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Nicole Brown)

A student demonstrator holds a sign supporting immigrants during a protest in Foley Square on Feb. 7, 2017, over President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar) A student demonstrator holds a sign supporting immigrants during a protest in Foley Square on Feb. 7, 2017, over President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)

Students walk out of classes to protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar) Students walk out of classes to protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in Foley Square on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)

Area students, many in high school, gather in Foley Square to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Mike Segar / Reuters) Area students, many in high school, gather in Foley Square to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Mike Segar / Reuters)

Students protest at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Nicole Brown) Students protest at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Nicole Brown)

New York City students rally in Foley Square in Manhattan on Feb. 7, 2017, as part of a citywide walkout in protest over President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar) New York City students rally in Foley Square in Manhattan on Feb. 7, 2017, as part of a citywide walkout in protest over President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar)