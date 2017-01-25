Hundreds of people gathered in Washington Square Park on Wednesday in protest over President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The "emergency" protest, organized by CAIR New York, featured chants from demonstrators, including "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are here to stay," and "Too male, too pale and too stale."

Check out photos from the protest below.

A woman holds a sign during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A woman holds a sign during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A woman attends a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) A woman attends a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

A sign is held during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) A sign is held during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Council on American Islamic Relations - New York Executive Director Afaf Nasher prays before a rally and protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Council on American Islamic Relations - New York Executive Director Afaf Nasher prays before a rally and protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Hundreds of people attend a rally in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017, following President Donald Trump's executive orders related to sanctuary cities and a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Hundreds of people attend a rally in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017, following President Donald Trump's executive orders related to sanctuary cities and a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017, following President Donald Trump's executive orders related to sanctuary cities and a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally in Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, 2017, following President Donald Trump's executive orders related to sanctuary cities and a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

