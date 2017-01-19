New Yorkers gathered on the eve of Inauguration

New Yorkers gathered on the eve of Inauguration Day at Small City in Gowanus to make signs ahead of Donald Trump protests. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Comments

More like this

The We Stand United rally saw Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin channels Trump at rally The MTA will raise the MetroCard price to Source: MetroCard to go up to $3 per swipe Protests against Donald Trump's agenda are planned on Inauguration Day protests in the city

Comments