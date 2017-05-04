Thousands of protesters are assembling for President Donald Trump’s homecoming Thursday as dozens of civil rights, immigration and women’s advocacy groups mobilized opponents.

Hours before Trump was scheduled to arrive in New York, demonstrators gathered on Manhattan's West Side, near the Intrepid aircraft carrier that now holds the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, where the president will dine with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Thursday night, May 4, 2017. Some demonstrators banged pots, while others carried anti-Trump signs.

Unlike the more recent protests, such as the March for Science and the NYC Tax March, which focused on specific issues or causes near and dear to New Yorkers' hearts, Thursday's demonstrations were more overarching in nature.

