Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017,

Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Credit: Dana Reszutek )

Comments

More like this

Chita Rivera was among the Broadway stars to Broadway stars at benefit concert urge NYers to stay vigilant New Yorkers protested President Donald Trump on Inauguration Protesters march from Foley Square to Trump Building City councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn), in gray jacket, NYPD: 2 councilmen arrested at Trump Tower

Comments