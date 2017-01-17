Thousands of New Yorkers are planning to protest the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A Women’s March on NYC has been scheduled for Jan. 21, 2017. Organizers said the march is for anyone unable to participate in the Women’s March on D.C., planned for the same day.

The demonstration will start at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza at 10:45 a.m.

“New York City will proudly join the international community to march in support of equality and promote civil rights for every human,” organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

More than 47,000 people have said they are interested in the event and over 43,000 said they are planning to attend.

Thousands have already participated in protests the days after the election against the policies Trump promoted throughout his campaign.