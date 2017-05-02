With President Donald Trump expected to make his first return to New York City since his inauguration on Jan. 20, New Yorkers can expect to see some street closures and subsequent congestion in Manhattan.

Trump is set to speak aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, the White House announced on April 25.

The Intrepid will also serve as the meeting place for Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australia and the U.S. combined forces sustained heavy losses in the WWII battle, which raged from May 4 to 8, 1942, as the two nations worked together to undermine the Imperial Japanese Navy’s footholds in New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

“The president looks forward to meeting the prime minister and to strengthening the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia,” according to the White House.

So far, the White House has not released an official schedule of appearances in the city, but those planning to protest Trump's visit have begun to organize demonstrations near the Intrepid between 2 and 3 p.m. Another protest outside of Trump Tower is slated for 6 p.m.

Trump's presence in the city will likely impact New Yorkers going about their daily lives, even for those not interested in protesting.

The NYPD is advising motorists that there will be temporary street closures near the Intrepid, which is located on Pier 86 at West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, as well as around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, but declined to offer further details. A spokesman for the city Department of Transportation deferred questions on road closures to the NYPD.

And while there are no anticipated subway service changes or station closures related to Trump's visit, an MTA spokesman said bus detours related to Trump's presence in the city were possible on Thursday.

On Sunday, a federal spending agreement was reached that includes a full reimbursement for the funds New York City spent on securing Trump Tower and keeping the newly elected president's family safe during his transition.

"We are getting what we are owed," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Monday. "That's good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge."

De Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill worked for several months with New York's congressional delegation to have the funds included in the deal, he said.

A request for comment from de Blasio's office on Trump's visit was not immediately returned.

With Reuters