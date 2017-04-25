President Donald Trump, who hasn’t returned to New York City since his inauguration on Jan. 20, will speak aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan on May 4 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, the White House announced.

The Intrepid will also serve as the setting for a meeting that day between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australia and the U.S. combined forces sustained heavy losses in the WWII battle, which raged from May 4 to 8, 1942, as the two nations worked together to undermine the Imperial Japanese Navy’s footholds in New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

“The president looks forward to meeting the Prime Minister and to strengthening the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia,” according to the White House.