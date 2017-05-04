President Donald Trump’s long-awaited return is being met with heightened security from the NYPD as well as a number of protests from New Yorkers who disagree with his administration’s policies.

The president was initially scheduled to arrive around 3 p.m., but the White House issued a revised schedule Thursday afternoon pushing back Trump's arrival to the city to 6:15 p.m.

The change in plans also showed Trump would no longer be making a stop at the Peninsula Hotel in midtown for his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Instead, the politicians were expected meet aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, a repurposed aircraft carrier at Pier 86 in the Hudson River.

Trump's departure was delayed due to afternoon meetings, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who said the president had reached out to Turnbull earlier in the day to advise him of the delays.

Although the president didn't arrive in New York City until later in the day and wasn't expected to stay overnight, his presence will undoubtedly be noticed.

The NYPD warned of temporary street closures near the Intrepid as well as around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. And while there were no anticipated subway service changes or station closures related to Trump's visit, an MTA spokesman said bus detours related to his presence were possible.

This is Trump's first return to New York City since taking office.

Whether you wish to avoid the hubbub or want to join it, scroll down for more on where Trump is expected to be throughout the day.

Kennedy Airport, about 6:15 p.m.

Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Kennedy Airport about 6:15 p.m.

Intrepid museum, Manhattan, about 7:15 p.m.

For his first order of business, Trump will meet at 7:15 p.m. with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86.

Trump is then expected to remain at the Intrepid to deliver a speech around 7:45 p.m. commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea, a World War II naval battle fought by the Allies, including the United States and Australia, against the Japanese.

Trump’s exit

Unlike the president’s weekend trips to his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, his New York homecoming is to be short-lived. A flight restriction advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday indicates that Trump will likely be headed this weekend to Bedminster, New Jersey, home of the Trump National Golf Course. Trump was expected to leave the city after 9 p.m., the New York Times reported.

With Newsday