President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration caused immediate controversy.

Trump and his administration have argued that the action is meant to protect the country from terrorists, but others say the order is unconstitutional. Multiple federal judges have issued rulings that block parts of the order, and attorneys general in 15 states are considering challenging the administration in court.

Here’s a breakdown of the executive order and what its ripple effects:

What the order says

-Citizens from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all Muslim-majority countries, are banned from the United States for 90 days. This excludes people with diplomatic, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, C-2, G-1, G-2, G-3 and G-4 visas.

Multiple Trump aides and the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that green card holders, although included in the order, would be admitted, but are subject to security checks.

-The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has been suspended for 120 days, baring refugees of any country from entering the United States.

-Taking that a step further, it bars Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

-It says Homeland Security and the secretary of state can admit individuals on a case-by-case basis, but caps the number of refugees admitted in 2017 at 50,000, down from the 110,000 that former President Barack Obama had promised.

-The order says Homeland Security should prioritize refugees who are part of a minority religion in their nation.

-The Visa Interview Waiver Program, which says repeat visitors do not need to appear in person for an interview when they need to renew their visa, was suspended.

-It instructs Homeland Security to provide public data on the number of immigrants in the United States who have been connected to “terrorism-related offenses,” were radicalized after entering the United States and have committed “acts of gender-based violence against women.”

Combatting terrorism

While the executive order mentions the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as an example of why the ban is needed, none of the attackers were from the countries included in Trump’s order. The alleged attackers were from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Lebanon and Egypt.

Additionally, the attackers behind the San Bernardino shooting and Orlando nightclub shooting -- two of the deadliest mass shootings in American history -- were not born in any of the countries included in the ban. The former were born in the United States and Pakistan, and the latter was born in the United States.

Refugees affected

There are over 21.3 million refugees worldwide, the UN refugee agency estimates. Over half of them are children, the agency said.

Around 85,000 refugees were admitted into the United States in 2016, the Refugee Processing Center said. Most of the refugees came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Myanmar, Iraq and Somalia.

People detained

A day after Trump signed the order, people were detained at airports in the United States, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, and abroad.

Trump tweeted that 109 people were detained and questioned, but it’s not entirely clear if that is an accurate number. It’s also unclear how consistent implementation of the order was at airports across the country.

In New York, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman demanded a list of people who were being held at JFK from Homeland Security.

Brooklyn federal judge

A federal judge in Brooklyn blocked part of the order, preventing refugees being held at airports from being sent back to the countries they came from. It also allowed two Iraqi migrants to be released. Judges in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington state issued similar rulings.

None of the rulings override Trump’s order, but they could complicate the enforcement of it.

Protests

Following the news of airports detaining travellers, protests began at airports across the country. In New York on Saturday, protesters descended on Kennedy Airport and the Federal Court in Brooklyn. The next day, about 10,000 people protested the ban in Downtown Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.