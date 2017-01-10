Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama will be the

Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama will be the first of Donald Trump's nominees to appear before the Senate on Jan. 10, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

Comments

More like this

Esteban Santiago reportedly booked a flight to New Report: Fort Lauderdale shooter booked flight to NYC The Second Avenue subway won't be part of De Blasio prefers SUV ride over Second Avenue subway There were multiple service changes due to an MTA: Ice buildup caused 'chain reaction' subway issues

Comments