President Donald Trump has used his first days in office to take a number of executive actions. He has already issued orders on health care, trade and energy policies, among others.

To help understand what these mean, here’s a breakdown of what executive actions are and what orders Trump has made.

What is an executive order?

Executive orders are a type of executive action that have the force of law and are used to bypass Congress in order to direct government officials or agencies. There is no direct language in the Constitution that allows the president to issue executive orders, but Article II, where it grants the president “executive power,” is often cited as why they are permitted.

Congress cannot overturn executive orders. It can try to pass bills that would make it more difficult for the order to be implemented, but the president always has the option to veto the bill. The orders are subject to judicial review and can be overturned by the Supreme Court.

Presidential memorandum and proclamations are other examples of executive actions the president can take, but they all have “similar purposes,” says Columbia political science professor Robert Shapiro. Executive action also includes decisions the president makes as the commander in chief and in dealings with foreign governments.

Orders are the only actions required to be numbered and published in the Federal Register, but memoranda may also be recorded in the register. Both, along with proclamations are also recorded on the White House website.

The difference between orders and memoranda is the most unclear. Former President Barack Obama often claimed he issued orders at a lower rate than presidents in the last 100 years, but if his memoranda are added to his orders, the rate is much higher. Legally, there is little difference between the two.

Trump has issued both orders and memoranda in his first days in the Oval Office. Here’s a look at his major actions:

Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines

Trump signed two orders on Jan. 24, 2017, to move ahead with plans for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they will move construction forward.

Trans-Pacific Partnership

The president withdrew the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership with a presidential memorandum on Jan. 23, 2017.

Mexico City Policy

Trump restored the so-called Mexico City Policy, which Obama had revoked in 2009. The policy prohibits federal funding for international organizations that promote or provide abortions.

Federal hiring freeze

Trump issued a hiring freeze for the executive branch in a memorandum on Jan. 23, 2017. It does not include the military.

Obamacare

On his first day in office, Trump signed an order instructing federal agencies to ease regulations associated with Obamacare, Obama’s signature healthcare law. It called for agencies “to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the Act that would impose a fiscal burden.” But its impact is not entirely clear, Shapiro said.

“It’s symbolic at the moment,” Shapiro said of the order. Essentially, it gives Trump and his intended secretary of health and human resources, Tom Price, discretion where the law allows, but changes to the policy will need to be passed by Congress.

What happens to an executive order when a president’s term is over?

Executive orders don’t expire when a president’s term is over, but a new president can issue an executive order to override the previous executive order. This is what Trump has already done to some of Obama’s executive orders.

How many executive orders do presidents issue?

Obama issued 277 executive orders in his eight years as president, according to the American Presidency Project, which has tallies of executive orders issued by every president.

The president with the most executive orders was Franklin D. Roosevelt. He issued 3,721 executive orders during his three terms.

The data, however, does not include presidential memoranda, which makes it difficult to access a president’s overall use of executive actions.