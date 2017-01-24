President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders

President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders since his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Comments

More like this

Transit workshops will be held by city officials Pitch your transit ideas to the city at these workshops Trump and his team have sparred with the Just the alternative facts, ma'am, from the first full day Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments