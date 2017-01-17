Shortly after winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump outlined policy plans for his first 100 days in office, laying out his ideas on what will put "America first" in a video released on YouTube.

“Whether it’s producing steel, building cars, or curing disease, I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right here, in our great homeland: America – creating wealth and jobs for American workers,” Trump says in the video.

The president-elect introduced a series of “executive actions” he plans to take following his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, but what actions he will take first and how successful they are remains to be seen.

The president-elect introduced a series of "executive actions" he plans to take following his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, but what actions he will take first and how successful they are remains to be seen.

Immigration "I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker," Trump said.

Trade Trump announced he plans to issue a "notification of intent" to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The president-elect called the trade deal a "potential disaster." "Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores," Trump said.

Energy Trump said he plans to create millions of high-paying jobs by canceling restrictions on the production of energy in the U.S., including shale and clean coal: "That's what we want, that's what we've been waiting for."

Regulation "I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated; it's so important," Trump vowed.

National security The president-elect plans to lean on the Department of Defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a "comprehensive plan" for protecting U.S. infrastructure from all forms of attack, including cyber-attacks.