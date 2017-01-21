President Donald Trump wasted no time in moving forward with his policy plans.

Just hours after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017, the president sat down to sign an executive order that eases regulations associated with Obamacare.

Shortly after winning the election in November, Trump outlined policy plans for his first 100 days in office, laying out his ideas on what will put "America first" in a video released on YouTube.

Scroll down to see what Trump plans to make a priority during his first 100 days and check back with amNY.com to see how these plans actually take shape.

Obamacare Plan: Trump has repeatedly vowed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act since his presidential campaign. Action: Trump took time out of his Inauguration Day festivities on Jan. 20, 2017, to take his first executive action as president. With Vice President Mike Pence by his side, Trump signed an executive order that directs government agencies to ease regulations associated with Obamacare.

Immigration Plan: "I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker," Trump said in his executive actions YouTube video on Nov. 21, 2016.

Trade Plan: Trump announced he intends to issue a "notification of intent" to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also called the trade deal a "potential disaster." "Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores," Trump said.

Energy Plan: Trump said he will create millions of high-paying jobs by canceling restrictions on the production of energy in the U.S., including shale and clean coal: "That's what we want, that's what we've been waiting for."

Regulation Plan: "I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated; it's so important," Trump vowed.

National security Plan: Trump aims to lean on the Department of Defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a "comprehensive plan" for protecting U.S. infrastructure from all forms of attack, including cyberattacks.