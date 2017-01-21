President Donald Trump took his first executive action

President Donald Trump took his first executive action against Obamacare on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool - Kevin Dietsch )

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump promised to build a wall on What campaign promises can Trump keep? Many of President-elect Donlad Trump's proposals lack details What a Trump presidency means for city policies Donald Trump chose former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue Trump names Perdue as agriculture secretary nominee

Comments