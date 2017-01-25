President Donald Trump wasted no time in moving forward with his policy plans.

Just hours after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017, the president sat down to sign an executive order that eases regulations associated with Obamacare. And the Monday after his swearing-in, he took action against the Trans-Pacific Partnership, fulfilling a campaign promise.

The executive orders have since continued, with actions taken on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as well as Trump's intent to build a wall along the nation's border with Mexico.

Shortly after winning the election in November, Trump outlined policy plans for his first 100 days in office, laying out his ideas on what will put "America first" in a video released on YouTube.

Scroll down to see what Trump plans to make a priority during his first 100 days and check back with amNY.com to see how these plans actually take shape.

Immigration Plans: "I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker," Trump said in his executive actions YouTube video on Nov. 21, 2016. Trump also made building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a key pillar of his campaign and had promised sweeping changes to immigration policy. Actions: Making good on his campaign promises, the president signed executive orders on Jan. 25, 2017, to move forward with the planning and construction of the border wall. Trump also signed a directive to cut federal grant money for "sanctuary" states and cities that often refuse to cooperate with federal authorities on actions against illegal immigrants.

Energy Plans: Trump said he will create millions of high-paying jobs by canceling restrictions on the production of energy in the United States, including shale and clean coal: "That's what we want, that's what we've been waiting for." During his campaign, he also indicated his support for moving forward with the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Actions: The president issued executive orders on Jan. 24, 2017, that allow the completion of the Dakota Access pipeline and the revival of the the Keystone XL project. The moves roll back key environmental policies put in place by former President Barack Obama's administration. They also signal a major defeat for Native American tribes and protesters who oppose the Dakota Access pipeline.

Trade Plan: Trump announced he intends to issue a "notification of intent" to withdraw the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also called the trade deal a "potential disaster." "Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores," Trump said. Action: Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23, 2017 to do just what he said he would: withdraw the United States from the TPP trade plan. He called the order a "great thing from the American worker." Trump is also scheduling meetings with leaders of Canada and Mexico to discuss a possible renegotiation of the NAFTA trade accord.

Regulation Plans: "I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated; it's so important," Trump vowed in his YouTube video. Trump was vocal about easing government regulations throughout his presidential campaign. Action: Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 24, 2017, instructing agencies to streamline the regulatory and permitting process for domestic manufacturers. The move, Trump said, will reduce "the incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible" process for manufacturers.

Obamacare Plan: Trump has repeatedly vowed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act during his presidential campaign and after being elected. Action: Trump took time out of his Inauguration Day festivities on Jan. 20, 2017, to take his first executive action as president. With Vice President Mike Pence by his side, Trump signed an executive order that directs government agencies to ease regulations associated with Obamacare.

National security Plan: Trump aims to lean on the Department of Defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a "comprehensive plan" for protecting U.S. infrastructure from all forms of attack, including cyberattacks.