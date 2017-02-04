President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from

President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven nations has spurred widespread protests. (Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions Kellyanne Conway cited a terrorist attack that never Conway defends immigrant ban with fake 'Bowling Green massacre'

Comments