President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address on

President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Comments

More like this

Outside Trump Tower, Jovi Val of Riverdale shows NYPD: 2 councilmen arrested at Trump Tower Donald Trump became the 45th president of the Your guide to Inauguration Day events Subway service changes are bound to impact your Subway service changes you need to know this weekend

Comments