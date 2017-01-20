Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20,2017.

Touching on themes of patriotism, unity and government excess, Trump delivered a speech that was solemn and earnest.

Here are the best lines from Trump's inaugural address.

'Together we will determine the course of America' "Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done." (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) "Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done." (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

'Not merely transferring power' "...today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "...today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'This moment is your moment' "That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America." (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary) "That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America." (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

'What truly matters is not which party controls this government' "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people ... Jan. 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people ... Jan. 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'We share one heart, we share one home and one glorious destiny' "We are one nation and their pain is our pain, their dreams are our dreams and their success is our success. We share one heart, we share one home and one glorious destiny." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mark Ralston) "We are one nation and their pain is our pain, their dreams are our dreams and their success is our success. We share one heart, we share one home and one glorious destiny." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mark Ralston)

'Now, we are looking only to the future' "The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed all over the world. But that is the past. And now, we are looking only to the future." (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary) "The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed all over the world. But that is the past. And now, we are looking only to the future." (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

'From this day forward, it's going to be only America first' "We are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) "We are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

'I will fight for you with every breath in my body' "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. America will start winning again, winning like never before." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. America will start winning again, winning like never before." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'The right of all nations to put their own interests first' "We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first." (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'There should be no fear' "There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God." (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle) "There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God." (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

'We all bleed the same red blood of patriots' "It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb) "It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb)

'You will never be ignored again' "So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) "So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Together we will make America great again' Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)