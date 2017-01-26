President Donald Trump tweeted that Mexico should cancel

President Donald Trump tweeted that Mexico should cancel a meeting in Washington, D.C., if it doesn't plan to pay for the border wall. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Comments

More like this

A 4-year-old boy was found dead inside his NYPD: Mom arrested in death of 4-year-old boy in Brownsville Police are looking for this man after another Source: Man pushed onto subway tracks in random attack President Donald Trump shows the executive order withdrawing Poll: 36% approve of Trump's handling of presidency

Comments