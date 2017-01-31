Conservative U.S. appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch has been told he is likely President Donald Trump's pick to fill a seat on the Supreme Court that has been vacant for almost a year, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

Gorsuch, 49, who would replace the late Antonin Scalia, is a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006. Some Democrats in the Senate, which votes on whether to confirm judicial nominees, have already said they would seek to block whoever Trump nominates.

A source involved in the selection process said Trump was deciding between Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman, who serves on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The president will announce his nominee, who must be confirmed by the Senate, at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A senior Senate Republican aide said that at a meeting on Monday night, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he had been informed of Trump's pick and that it is an "outstanding choice."

Amid partisan tension since Trump took office, Democrats remain enraged because Republican McConnell refused last year to allow the Senate to consider Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland for the vacant seat. That action has little precedent in U.S. history.

Gambling that Republicans would win the presidency in the Nov. 8 election, McConnell argued that Obama's successor should get to make the pick. The move paid off with Trump's victory, but the court has run shorthanded for nearly a full year.

A Supreme Court justice can have influence in national affairs for decades after the president who made the appointment has left office. Some Democrats have said the Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from Obama by refusing to confirm Garland.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley has vowed to pursue a procedural hurdle called a filibuster for Trump's nominee, meaning 60 votes would be needed in the 100-seat Senate unless its long-standing rules are changed. Trump's fellow Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, meaning some Democratic votes would be needed to confirm his pick.

"We need to fight this Constitution-shredding gambit with everything we've got," Merkley said in a statement.