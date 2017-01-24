President Donald Trump will discuss his Supreme Court

President Donald Trump will discuss his Supreme Court nominee with Senate leaders on Jan. 24, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Shawn Thew-Pool)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions Transit workshops will be held by city officials Pitch your transit ideas to the city at these workshops Trump and his team have sparred with the Just the alternative facts, ma'am, from the first full day

Comments