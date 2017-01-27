President Donald Trump tweeted about voter fraud again

President Donald Trump tweeted about voter fraud again on Jan. 27, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump signed his first executive action The first 100 days: Immigration, Obamacare and more Philip Bilden is Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Trump names nominee for Navy secretary Teddy Roosevelt (second from the right on Mount Can you remember all of the presidents from NY?

Comments