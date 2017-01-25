President Donald Trump tweeted about voter fraud again

President Donald Trump tweeted about voter fraud again on Jan. 25, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump signed his first executive action The first 100 days: Executive actions and policy plans James Comey will stay on as FBI director Trump plans to keep Comey as FBI director Teddy Roosevelt (second from the right on Mount Can you remember all of the presidents from NY?

Comments