President Donald Trump has long been a Twitter enthusiast, and some have wondered if he would rein in his tweeting after the election.

But that hasn't been the case: Recently, Trump called for an investigation into voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence that any illegal voting occurred in the 2016 election.

He also threatened to "send in the Feds," if Chicago's "carnage" isn't fixed, following reports of an increased rate of shootings in the city in the first month of 2017.

And before that, the president took aim at protesters who demonstrated across the country the day after his inauguration, asking "Why didn't these people vote?" He followed up with another tweet about an hour later, adding that he recognizes the "rights of people to express their views."

Scroll through for some of Trump's more memorable tweets and Twitter feuds.

'I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD' Trump called for an investigation into election voter fraud in two tweets on Jan. 25, 2017. "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and .... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" he wrote. The president has repeatedly claimed that he would have won the popular vote "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," but state officials and top lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said there is no evidence to support that claim. There is also no history of voter fraud in U.S. elections. Trump won the electoral vote with 304 votes but lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million. (Credit: Getty Images / Shawn Thew-Pool)

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" ... I will send in the Feds! "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 24, 2017. The president's tweet came after a segment on Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor," during which host Bill O'Reilly discussed whether or not Trump can override local authorities in Illinois and Chicago to combat the crimes. The statistics Trump used in the tweet were shown on the "The O'Reilly Factor" segment and reported in a Chicago Tribune article on Jan. 23. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

'Why didn't [the protesters] vote?' On Trump's first full day in office on Jan. 21, 2017, Americans gathered in protest throughout the country over the president's rhetoric and policy positions. The star-studded Women's March on Washington and its sister marches in several major cities nationwide and around the world collectively drew an estimated 5 million demonstrators, according to organizers. Trump himself remained silent on the protests, although White House spokesman Sean Spicer said official numbers for the Women's March on Washington would not be released by the National Park Service, which runs the National Mall, because the agency no longer estimates crowd sizes. Organizers for the D.C. march said there were about 500,000 in attendance, according to published reports. Trump broke his silence the day after the march with comments posted to Twitter. "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," the president tweeted from his personal account on Jan. 22, 2017. About an hour after the tweets, Trump returned to clarify his position on the protests, which were largely peaceful. "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views," he tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool / Olivier Douliery)

John Lewis 'boycotted Bush 43 also' Trump called out Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) for incorrectly saying that Trump's inauguration will be the first he has missed as a congressman. "John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he 'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar! WP," Trump wrote on Jan. 17, 2017. According to reports, Lewis did in fact boycott George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001. Days earlier, Trump had slammed Lewis when he said Trump was not a "legitimate president." Trump tweeted, "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk -- no action or results. Sad!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Was John Brennan 'the leaker of Fake News?' After outgoing CIA director John Brennan said he doesn't think Trump has a "full understanding of Russian capabilities" and warned him to watch what he says publicly in an interview with Fox News, Trump took to Twitter to respond. ".@FoxNews 'Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.' Oh really, couldn't do much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?" Trump wrote in multiple tweets on Jan. 15, 2017. The back and forth came after reports that Russia has compromising information on Trump, which he called "fake news." In a tweet days before, Trump criticized the intelligence community for allowing the allegations to leak and asked if we are "living in Nazi Germany." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

'Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives' Continuing his response to the reports that Russia allegedly had compromising information on him, Trump tweeted that the allegations were "totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives." "It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued. Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by 'Intelligence' even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!" he wrote in a series of Tweets on Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

'CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS' Following a news conference on Jan 11, 2017, where he refused to take a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, Trump tweeted, "We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on." In a following tweet, he wrote, ".@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone!" Trump was reacting to a story CNN had about Russia allegedly having compromising information on him. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

'Are we living in Nazi Germany?' Trump asked "Are we living in Nazi Germany?" in a tweet following reports that Russia allegedly had compromising information on him. Trump denied the accusations and said the stories were "fake news." The full tweet, posted Jan. 11, 2017, said, "Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?" Just before, he had also tweeted that he has "no deals, no loans, no nothing," with Russia. "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" the tweet read. And another said, "Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!" (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

Meryl Streep is 'a Hillary flunky who lost big' After Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech, in which she criticized Trump for mocking a man with a physical disability, Trump denied the accusations and called Streep an overrated actress on Twitter. "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump wrote on Jan. 9, 2017. "She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!" Streep was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech while speaking about New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

'ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning' Trump called on Democrats to cooperate with Republicans on a replacement for Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, in a typo-filled tweet on Jan. 5, 2017. He specifically called out New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling him the Democrats' "head clown." "The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. "Keep you doctor, keep your plan!" It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!," he wrote in a series of tweets. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'It won't happen!' "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 2, 2017. Trump followed up with a tweet directed at China, a frequent target of his on the campaign trail. "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!" he wrote. That followed tweets Trump sent earlier in the day insisting he knew he would be elected with more than the "fabled" 270 electoral votes needed and arguing CNN had used the "worst cover photo" of him for the network's new book, "Unprecedented." (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'Chicago murder rate is record setting' "Chicago murder rate is record setting - 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 2, 2017. 2016 saw the most murders in Chicago in nearly two decades, according to news reports, and the figure is higher than the number of murders in New York and Los Angeles combined. Trump was a bit more upbeat in a tweet he posted earlier Monday morning. "Well, the New Year begins. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'Stay strong Israel' "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 28, 2016. The tweet came after the United States abstained on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding Israel ends settlements in Palestinian territory. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson)

'Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!' "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 28, 2016. Just days before, he fired back at President Barack Obama after he said in an interview, released on Dec. 26, 2016, that he believes he could have beaten Trump if they were pitted against each other in an election. "President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.," Trump tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality' After video emerged of the man suspected in the Berlin truck attack pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, Trump responded with two tweets on Dec. 23, 2016. "The terrorist who killed so many people in Germany said just before crime, 'by God's will we will slaughter you pigs, I swear, we will......'" Trump began, before finishing in a second tweet, "slaughter you. This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality. Such hatred! When will the U.S., and all countries, fight back?" (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'Isn't this a ridiculous shame? ... Wrong answer!' Trump's son Eric announced that he would no longer solicit donations for his charity, the Eric Trump Foundation, to prevent any conflicts of interest. Trump commented on the decision via Twitter on Dec. 23, 2016, saying, "My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency. Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!" (Credit: Getty Images / Jim Watson)

"So-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs" "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016. It's not clear which celebrities Trump is referring to in the tweet. (Credit: Getty Images / Jim Watson)

Expand 'nuclear capability' "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016. Trump initially offered no details on what prompted the tweet, but later Thursday a spokesman said he was referring to the need to prevent nuclear weapons from spreading to unstable countries or terrorist groups. "President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it - particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesman Jason Miller said. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Bill Clinton 'doesn't know much' Trump fired back at former President Bill Clinton who was quoted saying Trump "doesn't know much," but "one thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him." "Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He 'doesn't know much' . . . especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states (and more). They focused on wrong states," Trump tweeted on Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wallheiser)

'Unpresidented act' "China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters -- rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act," Trump wrote on Twitter on Dec. 17, 2016, before deleting the tweet and replacing it with one that correctly spelled "unprecedented." Later, after Beijing agreed to return the underwater drone it had seized, Trump took to Twitter again, writing, "We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!' "Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Dec. 15, 2016. The tweet on the magazine's editor came the day after Vanity Fair ran an article on the Trump Grill inside Trump Tower saying, "Trump Grill could be the worst restaurant in America." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'Why

'The F-35 program and cost is out of control' Similar to his tweet about Boeing's new Air Force One, Trump took aim at the defense contractor Lockheed Martin for the cost of its fighter jet program on Dec. 12, 2016. "The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," he wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Similar to his tweet about Boeing's new Air Force One, Trump took aim at the defense contractor Lockheed Martin for the cost of its fighter jet program on Dec. 12, 2016. "The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," he wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'No wonder companies flee country!' Trump fired back at a union president who accused him of not being completely honest about the number of jobs Carrier decided to keep in the United States. Trump said the company had made a deal to keep 1,100 jobs that were slated to go to Mexico, but Jones said that number was not accurate. He said it was 800 jobs they agreed to keep in America and 550 of the union's members were still losing their jobs. In response, Trump went on Twitter to dis Jones. "Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!" he tweeted on Dec. 7, 2016. "If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues," another tweet read. (Credit: Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis) Trump fired back at a union president who accused him of not being completely honest about the number of jobs Carrier decided to keep in the United States. Trump said the company had made a deal to keep 1,100 jobs that were slated to go to Mexico, but Jones said that number was not accurate. He said it was 800 jobs they agreed to keep in America and 550 of the union's members were still losing their jobs. In response, Trump went on Twitter to dis Jones. "Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!" he tweeted on Dec. 7, 2016. "If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues," another tweet read. (Credit: Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis) (Credit: Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis)

'Cancel order!' "Boeing is building a brand-new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 6, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) "Boeing is building a brand-new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 6, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

'Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!' Trump went after the press after increased talk about his unconventional use of Twitter. "If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to 'tweet.' Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!" he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 5, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Sara D. Davis) Trump went after the press after increased talk about his unconventional use of Twitter. "If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to 'tweet.' Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!" he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 5, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Sara D. Davis)

'...the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse' "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," Donald Trump tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016, following an episode of "SNL" that mocked his Twitter usage. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary) "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," Donald Trump tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016, following an episode of "SNL" that mocked his Twitter usage. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

On jobs moving to Mexico: 'No more!' Trump called out Milwaukee-based company Rexnord for plans to move 300 jobs from Indiana to Mexico. "Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers," he tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016. "This is happening all over our country. No more!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Trump called out Milwaukee-based company Rexnord for plans to move 300 jobs from Indiana to Mexico. "Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers," he tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016. "This is happening all over our country. No more!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Flag-burning should lead to 'loss of citizenship or year in jail' "Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag -- if they do, there must be consequences -- perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!" Trump tweeted on Nov. 29, 2016. While not immediately clear why he tweeted this, it may have been in response to reports of flag-burning on Hampshire College's campus in Amherst, Mass. But the U.S. Supreme Court has twice weighed in on flag burning as protest -- once, declaring it protected by the First Amendment in 1989 and a year later, striking down the Flag Protection Act of 1989. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) "Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag -- if they do, there must be consequences -- perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!" Trump tweeted on Nov. 29, 2016. While not immediately clear why he tweeted this, it may have been in response to reports of flag-burning on Hampshire College's campus in Amherst, Mass. But the U.S. Supreme Court has twice weighed in on flag burning as protest -- once, declaring it protected by the First Amendment in 1989 and a year later, striking down the Flag Protection Act of 1989. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

A retweeting spree against CNN's Jeff Zeleny Trump took aim at CNN Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Nov. 28, 2016, after Zeleny reported that Trump's claims of voter fraud were baseless. He retweeted a number of supporters who said Trump had been the victim of voter fraud and slammed Zeleny as "just another generic CNN part-time wannabe journalist" and a "bad reporter." The retweets culminated in a tweet of his own: "@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do," Trump tweeted. And he followed up the next day, tweeting, "I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse!" (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Trump took aim at CNN Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Nov. 28, 2016, after Zeleny reported that Trump's claims of voter fraud were baseless. He retweeted a number of supporters who said Trump had been the victim of voter fraud and slammed Zeleny as "just another generic CNN part-time wannabe journalist" and a "bad reporter." The retweets culminated in a tweet of his own: "@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do," Trump tweeted. And he followed up the next day, tweeting, "I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse!" (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

'I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally' After Hillary Clinton's campaign agreed to participate in the Green Party's recount of the Wisconsin votes, Trump fired off a series of tweets. "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," he wrote on Nov. 27, 2016, without providing evidence of any illegal voting. "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!" another tweet said. Trump had also called the recount a "scam" in an earlier tweet and criticized Democrats for participating. "The Democrats, when they incorrectly thought they were going to win, asked that the election night tabulation be accepted. Not so anymore!" he wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) After Hillary Clinton's campaign agreed to participate in the Green Party's recount of the Wisconsin votes, Trump fired off a series of tweets. "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," he wrote on Nov. 27, 2016, without providing evidence of any illegal voting. "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!" another tweet said. Trump had also called the recount a "scam" in an earlier tweet and criticized Democrats for participating. "The Democrats, when they incorrectly thought they were going to win, asked that the election night tabulation be accepted. Not so anymore!" he wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

'Fidel Castro is dead!' Trump was quick to take to Twitter following the news that Cuba strongman Fidel Castro had died. His message was succinct -- and the punctuation spoke for itself. "Fidel Castro is dead!" he tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Trump was quick to take to Twitter following the news that Cuba strongman Fidel Castro had died. His message was succinct -- and the punctuation spoke for itself. "Fidel Castro is dead!" he tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes' Trump canceled via Twitter -- then uncanceled via his spokesperson -- a meeting with the "failing" New York Times on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. "I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice," he tweeted. "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!" He added, "The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that - but why announce?" Eileen M. Murphy, the newspaper's senior vice president for communications, said in a statement, "We were unaware that the meeting was canceled until we saw the president-elect's tweet this morning. We did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to. They tried to yesterday -- asking for only a private meeting and no on-the-record segment, which we refused to agree to. In the end, we concluded with them that we would go back to the original plan of a small off-the-record session and a larger on-the-record session with reporters and columnists." Spokeswoman Hope Hicks later confirmed that the meeting with the Times was still on. Then, Trump took to Twitter, writing, "The meeting with the @nytimes is back on at 12:30 today. Look forward to it!" (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert) Trump canceled via Twitter -- then uncanceled via his spokesperson -- a meeting with the "failing" New York Times on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. "I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice," he tweeted. "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!" He added, "The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that - but why announce?" Eileen M. Murphy, the newspaper's senior vice president for communications, said in a statement, "We were unaware that the meeting was canceled until we saw the president-elect's tweet this morning. We did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to. They tried to yesterday -- asking for only a private meeting and no on-the-record segment, which we refused to agree to. In the end, we concluded with them that we would go back to the original plan of a small off-the-record session and a larger on-the-record session with reporters and columnists." Spokeswoman Hope Hicks later confirmed that the meeting with the Times was still on. Then, Trump took to Twitter, writing, "The meeting with the @nytimes is back on at 12:30 today. Look forward to it!" (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'The cast of Hamilton was very rude ... Apologize!' For two days, on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, Trump sounded off on Twitter about the message that the cast of "Hamilton" read to Mike Pence, who saw the musical on Friday night. "Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!" Trump said on the morning of Nov. 19. "The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!" That night, he tweeted and then deleted a remark about cast member Brandon Victor Dixon, who read the prepared message to Pence. "Very rude and insulting of Hamilton cast member to treat our great future V.P. Mike Pence to a theater lecture. Couldn't even memorize lines!" Trump wrote. The next morning, he again called for an apology. "The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior," he tweeted. Pence, for his part, said he "wasn't offended" by the cast's message. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) For two days, on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, Trump sounded off on Twitter about the message that the cast of "Hamilton" read to Mike Pence, who saw the musical on Friday night. "Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!" Trump said on the morning of Nov. 19. "The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!" That night, he tweeted and then deleted a remark about cast member Brandon Victor Dixon, who read the prepared message to Pence. "Very rude and insulting of Hamilton cast member to treat our great future V.P. Mike Pence to a theater lecture. Couldn't even memorize lines!" Trump wrote. The next morning, he again called for an apology. "The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior," he tweeted. Pence, for his part, said he "wasn't offended" by the cast's message. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Protesters 'incited by the media' Donald Trump responded to protests that erupted nationwide following his election in two tweets. The first, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, read: "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!" The following morning, he struck a different tone. "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country," he tweeted. "We will all come together and be proud!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Donald Trump responded to protests that erupted nationwide following his election in two tweets. The first, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, read: "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!" The following morning, he struck a different tone. "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country," he tweeted. "We will all come together and be proud!" (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'The Electoral College is actually genius' Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on the news that Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote. "If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily," he tweeted on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. "The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!" Back in 2012, Trump appeared to have had different views on the Electoral College, tweeting on Nov. 6 of that year that "The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert) Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on the news that Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote. "If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily," he tweeted on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. "The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!" Back in 2012, Trump appeared to have had different views on the Electoral College, tweeting on Nov. 6 of that year that "The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)

'I worked hard ... to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky' "Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico," Trump tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. "I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!" But media outlets, including the Washington Post, were quick to fact-check the tweet. "The tweets were exaggerated," the Post reported, explaining that a contract between Ford and the workers' union -- not Trump -- kept the company from closing its plant in Louisville. "The company clarified that it had merely decided not to move production of a single vehicle, the Lincoln MKC, out of Kentucky," the Post reported. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Drew Angerer) "Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico," Trump tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. "I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!" But media outlets, including the Washington Post, were quick to fact-check the tweet. "The tweets were exaggerated," the Post reported, explaining that a contract between Ford and the workers' union -- not Trump -- kept the company from closing its plant in Louisville. "The company clarified that it had merely decided not to move production of a single vehicle, the Lincoln MKC, out of Kentucky," the Post reported. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Drew Angerer)

'Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers' Donald Trump claimed on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, that "highly inaccurate coverage" had caused the New York Times to lose subscribers -- a claim that conflicted with a Times news release. "Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the 'Trump phenomena," Trump tweeted. He followed it up with a second tweet: "The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change - doubt it?" But the Times didn't let that claim go without a fact-check. Its PR team, @NYTimesComm, tweeted: "fact: surge in new subscriptions, print & digital, with trends, stops & starts, 4 X better than normal." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Donald Trump claimed on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, that "highly inaccurate coverage" had caused the New York Times to lose subscribers -- a claim that conflicted with a Times news release. "Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the 'Trump phenomena," Trump tweeted. He followed it up with a second tweet: "The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change - doubt it?" But the Times didn't let that claim go without a fact-check. Its PR team, @NYTimesComm, tweeted: "fact: surge in new subscriptions, print & digital, with trends, stops & starts, 4 X better than normal." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'SNL' is 'a totally one-sided, biased show' Trump, on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, expressed his opinions on the "Saturday Night Live" episode that aired the night before. "I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?" he tweeted. Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," tweeted back, "Equal time? Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Trump, on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, expressed his opinions on the "Saturday Night Live" episode that aired the night before. "I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?" he tweeted. Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," tweeted back, "Equal time? Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)