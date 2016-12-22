Donald Trump has long been a Twitter enthusiast, and some have wondered if he'd rein in his tweeting once elected president.

That hasn't been the case so far: This past month, Trump took aim at former President Bill Clinton, saying he "doesn't know much," and slammed China's seizure of a U.S. underwater drone as "unpresidented" (yes, you read that right).

In November, the president-elect feuded with the "failing @nytimes," demanded an apology from the cast of "Hamilton" and has claimed voter fraud in multiple states.

Scroll through for some of Trump's more memorable tweets and Twitter feuds.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016. Trump initially offered no details on what prompted the tweet, but later Thursday a spokesman said the president-elect was referring to the need to prevent nuclear weapons from spreading to unstable countries or terrorist groups. "President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it - particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesman Jason Miller said.

Trump fired back at former President Bill Clinton who was quoted saying the president-elect "doesn't know much," but "one thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him." "Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He 'doesn't know much' . . . especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states (and more). They focused on wrong states," Trump tweeted on Dec. 20, 2016.

"China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters -- rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act," Trump wrote on Twitter on Dec. 17, 2016, before deleting the tweet and replacing it with one that correctly spelled "unprecedented." Later, after Beijing agreed to return the underwater drone it had seized, Trump took to Twitter again, writing, "We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!"

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Dec. 15, 2016. The tweet on the magazine's editor came the day after Vanity Fair ran an article on the Trump Grill inside Trump Tower saying, "Trump Grill could be the worst restaurant in America."

Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't believe Russia was involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign, and on Dec. 15, 2016, he tweeted, "If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?"

Similar to his tweet about Boeing's new Air Force One, Trump took aim at the defense contractor Lockheed Martin for the cost of its fighter jet program on Dec. 12, 2016. "The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump fired back at a union president who said the president-elect wasn't being completely honest about the number of jobs Carrier decided to keep in the United States. Trump said the company had made a deal to keep 1,100 jobs that were slated to go to Mexico, but Jones said that number was not accurate. He said it was 800 jobs they agreed to keep in America and 550 of the union's members were still losing their jobs. In response, Trump went on Twitter to dis Jones. "Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!" he tweeted on Dec. 7, 2016. "If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues," another tweet read.

"Boeing is building a brand-new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 6, 2016.

Trump went after the press after increased talk about his unconventional use of Twitter. "If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to 'tweet.' Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!" he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 5, 2016.

"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," Donald Trump tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016, following an episode of "SNL" that mocked his Twitter usage.

Trump called out Milwaukee-based company Rexnord for plans to move 300 jobs from Indiana to Mexico. "Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers," he tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016. "This is happening all over our country. No more!"

"Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag -- if they do, there must be consequences -- perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!" Trump tweeted on Nov. 29, 2016. While not immediately clear why he tweeted this, it may have been in response to reports of flag-burning on Hampshire College's campus in Amherst, Mass. But the U.S. Supreme Court has twice weighed in on flag burning as protest -- once, declaring it protected by the First Amendment in 1989 and a year later, striking down the Flag Protection Act of 1989.

Trump took aim at CNN Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Nov. 28, 2016, after Zeleny reported that Trump's claims of voter fraud were baseless. The president-elect retweeted a number of supporters who said Trump had been the victim of voter fraud and slammed Zeleny as "just another generic CNN part-time wannabe journalist" and a "bad reporter." The retweets culminated in a tweet of his own: "@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do," Trump tweeted. And he followed up the next day, tweeting, "I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse!"

After Hillary Clinton's campaign agreed to participate in the Green Party's recount of the Wisconsin votes, Trump fired off a series of tweets. "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," he wrote on Nov. 27, 2016, without providing evidence of any illegal voting. "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!" another tweet said. Trump had also called the recount a "scam" in an earlier tweet and criticized Democrats for participating. "The Democrats, when they incorrectly thought they were going to win, asked that the election night tabulation be accepted. Not so anymore!" he wrote.

Trump was quick to take to Twitter following the news that Cuba strongman Fidel Castro had died. His message was succinct -- and the punctuation spoke for itself. "Fidel Castro is dead!" he tweeted.

Trump canceled via Twitter -- then uncanceled via his spokesperson -- a meeting with the "failing" New York Times on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. "I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice," he tweeted. "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!" He added, "The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that - but why announce?" Eileen M. Murphy, the newspaper's senior vice president for communications, said in a statement, "We were unaware that the meeting was canceled until we saw the president-elect's tweet this morning. We did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to. They tried to yesterday -- asking for only a private meeting and no on-the-record segment, which we refused to agree to. In the end, we concluded with them that we would go back to the original plan of a small off-the-record session and a larger on-the-record session with reporters and columnists." Spokeswoman Hope Hicks later confirmed that the meeting with the Times was still on. Then, Trump took to Twitter, writing, "The meeting with the @nytimes is back on at 12:30 today. Look forward to it!"

For two days, on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, Trump sounded off on Twitter about the message that the cast of "Hamilton" read to Mike Pence, who saw the musical on Friday night. "Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!" Trump said on the morning of Nov. 19. "The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!" That night, he tweeted and then deleted a remark about cast member Brandon Victor Dixon, who read the prepared message to Pence. "Very rude and insulting of Hamilton cast member to treat our great future V.P. Mike Pence to a theater lecture. Couldn't even memorize lines!" Trump wrote. The next morning, he again called for an apology. "The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior," he tweeted. Pence, for his part, said he "wasn't offended" by the cast's message.

Donald Trump responded to protests that erupted nationwide following his election in two tweets. The first, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, read: "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!" The following morning, he struck a different tone. "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country," he tweeted. "We will all come together and be proud!"

Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on the news that Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote. "If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily," he tweeted on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. "The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!" Back in 2012, Trump appeared to have had different views on the Electoral College, tweeting on Nov. 6 of that year that "The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy."

"Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico," Trump tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. "I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!" But media outlets, including the Washington Post, were quick to fact-check the tweet. "The tweets were exaggerated," the Post reported, explaining that a contract between Ford and the workers' union -- not Trump -- kept the company from closing its plant in Louisville. "The company clarified that it had merely decided not to move production of a single vehicle, the Lincoln MKC, out of Kentucky," the Post reported.

Donald Trump claimed on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, that "highly inaccurate coverage" had caused the New York Times to lose subscribers -- a claim that conflicted with a Times news release. "Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the 'Trump phenomena," Trump tweeted. He followed it up with a second tweet: "The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change - doubt it?" But the Times didn't let that claim go without a fact-check. Its PR team, @NYTimesComm, tweeted: "fact: surge in new subscriptions, print & digital, with trends, stops & starts, 4 X better than normal."

Trump, on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, expressed his opinions on the "Saturday Night Live" episode that aired the night before. "I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?" he tweeted. Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," tweeted back, "Equal time? Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it."

When news broke that Trump had settled a Trump University fraud lawsuit for $25 million, he explained his decision on Twitter. "I settled the Trump University lawsuit for a small fraction of the potential award because as President I have to focus on our country," he tweeted on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. "The ONLY bad thing about winning the Presidency is that I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial on Trump U. Too bad!"