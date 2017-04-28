Donald Trump has always been known for doing things differently, and in his first 100 days as president, which he reaches on April 29, has only confirmed that he doesn't follow traditional norms.
Trump's use of Twitter alone has separated him from past presidents.
His unsubstantiated claims, feuds with celebrities and other politicians, and attacks on the press have truly been unprecedented -- or "unpresidented," as the president once wrote.
Here's a look at nine things Trump's done that we wouldn't have expected from a president.
Gave his daughter a White House role
Accuse protesters of being paid
Attack a federal judge
Accuse a former president of wiretapping him
Discuss a response to North Korea's missile test at dinner in Mar-a-lago
Ban certain media outlets from a press briefing
Claim negative polls are fake
Attack companies and celebrities
