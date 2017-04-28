Donald Trump has always been known for doing things differently, and in his first 100 days as president, which he reaches on April 29, has only confirmed that he doesn't follow traditional norms.

Trump's use of Twitter alone has separated him from past presidents.

His unsubstantiated claims, feuds with celebrities and other politicians, and attacks on the press have truly been unprecedented -- or "unpresidented," as the president once wrote.

Here's a look at nine things Trump's done that we wouldn't have expected from a president.

Gave his daughter a White House role

The White House announced in late March that Ivanka Trump would have an official role in the West Wing as an adviser to her father.

She has access to classified information, her own office and a government-issued phone. But she does not have a salary.

Questions of nepotism were brought up early on in Trump's presidency when he made Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser. The Justice Department concluded that the appointment was not a violation of anti-nepotism laws.

Still, the move is not common for a president. CNN contributor and author Kate Andersen Brower pointed to former President George W. Bush's work on his father's campaign as a similar situation.

"But even he wasn't sitting in on high-level policy meetings when his father was in the White House. It definitely complicates matters when someone who can't be fired -- aka a family member -- is this involved in an administration," she said in an interview with CNN.

And other politicians have expressed concern over his daughter's role.

"Ms. Trump's increasing, albeit unspecified, White House role, her potential conflicts of interest, and her commitment to voluntarily comply with relevant ethics and conflicts of interest laws have resulted in substantial confusion," Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tom Carper wrote in a letter to the Office of Government Ethics on March 29, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Molly Riley / Pool)

Accuse protesters of being paid

After the Tax March in April, which had hundreds of thousands of participants across the country, the president tweeted, "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday."

And this wasn't the first time he suggested that protesters were paid. He also tweeted after the demonstrations at several Republican town hall events in February, calling them "so-called angry crowds" and accusing them of being "planned out by liberal activists."

But even some Republicans disagreed with Trump on this claim. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who was among the lawmakers met by protesters, shut down the allegation that they were illegitimate demonstrations. "I want to make clear it's all legitimate," he told reporters. "If Hillary Clinton had been elected president, there'd be people from the conservative end of the spectrum to probably be doing the same thing."

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

Attack a federal judge

After U.S. District Judge James Robart blocked Trump's initial travel ban, the president didn't just express his disagreement with the decision. He also called Robart a "so-called judge."

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" he wrote. He also tweeted that the public should blame Robart and the court system if something bad happens in the country.

Many responded to Trump's tweet with surprise for his lack of respect for an independent branch of government that has the constitutional right to check the actions of the executive branch.

"POTUS's attack on Judge Robart shows a disdain for an ind. judiciary that doesn't bend to his wishes & lack of respect for the Constitution," Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Trump again attacked the court when a different district judge blocked his order on sanctuary cities. "First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" he wrote on April 26, 2017.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Accuse a former president of wiretapping him

Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign in a series of tweets on March 4, 2017.

Without providing any evidence for the claims, Trump tweeted, "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" In another tweet, he wrote, "How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

FBI Director James Comey and former national intelligence director James Clapper have said no such wiretap was requested or issued.

Comey also asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's accusation. He did not make an official public statement but a source told CNN that the FBI director was "incredulous" after seeing Trump's claim.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Discuss a response to North Korea's missile test at dinner in Mar-a-lago

Trump came under scrutiny after diners at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida saw him and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently discussing their joint response to a North Korea missile test on Feb. 11, 2017. Photos posted to Facebook show the president on his cellphone and members of his staff and Abe's staff huddled around laptops.

Democrats quickly called Trump out for the lack of protocol. "There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted. Republicans were also surprised by Trump's handling of the situation. "Usually that's not a place where you do that kind of thing," Sen. Marco Rubio said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the two leaders did not review any classified information at the table and were discussing "news conference logistics," but many still expressed surprise that any conversations were had at the club.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Ban certain media outlets from a press briefing

On Feb. 24, 2017, Trump barred certain news outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, from a White House press briefing. No explanation was given at the time for why some reporters were not allowed into the off-camera briefing.

Reporters from The Associated Press and Time magazine, who were not barred, walked out in protest. Executive editor of The New York Times Dean Baquet highlighted the unprecedented nature of the president's action.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," he said in a statement.

Trump has also repeatedly called various media outlets "fake news" and wrote in a tweet, "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People."

Politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, responded to that statement with surprise and disapproval.

"If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free -- and many times adversarial -- press," Sen. John McCain said. "And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time -- that's how dictators get started."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Claim negative polls are fake

When multiple polls showed low approval ratings for Trump early on in his presidency, he tweeted, "Any negative polls are fake news."

While every poll has a margin of error and none are perfect, there is no evidence to show that polls that don't favor Trump are fake. And even when past presidents haven't liked their ratings in polls, none have gone as far as Trump to call them fake.

"This is bizarre behavior. Something is not right," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) tweeted after Trump's tweet.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Attack companies and celebrities

Trump has called out companies and celebrities multiple times as president. When Nordstrom announced its was not selling the new season of his daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line, Trump tweeted, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

When Meryl Streep denounced Trump's actions in a speech at the Golden Globes, Trump called Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and "a Hillary flunky who lost big."

And when Trump thought the ratings of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" weren't high enough, he criticized host Arnold Schwarzenegger during a prayer service, saying "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can -- for those ratings." After Schwarzenegger announced he was leaving the show, Trump said the ratings had been "sad" and "pathetic" because of Schwarzenegger.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb)

Claim millions of people voted illegally (after he won)

Even after Trump was inaugurated, he continued to claim that 3 million people voted illegally in the election.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and .... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" he wrote on Jan. 25, 2017.

State officials and top lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), have repeatedly said there is no evidence that there was voter fraud in the election.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said if Trump does not correct his claim and recognize that the election was free and fair, it will "erode his ability to govern this country."

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb)