The White House announced in late March that Ivanka Trump would have an official role in the West Wing as an adviser to her father.

She has access to classified information, her own office and a government-issued phone. But she does not have a salary.

Questions of nepotism were brought up early on in Trump's presidency when he made Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser. The Justice Department concluded that the appointment was not a violation of anti-nepotism laws.

Still, the move is not common for a president. CNN contributor and author Kate Andersen Brower pointed to former President George W. Bush's work on his father's campaign as a similar situation.

"But even he wasn't sitting in on high-level policy meetings when his father was in the White House. It definitely complicates matters when someone who can't be fired -- aka a family member -- is this involved in an administration," she said in an interview with CNN.

And other politicians have expressed concern over his daughter's role.

"Ms. Trump's increasing, albeit unspecified, White House role, her potential conflicts of interest, and her commitment to voluntarily comply with relevant ethics and conflicts of interest laws have resulted in substantial confusion," Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tom Carper wrote in a letter to the Office of Government Ethics on March 29, 2017.