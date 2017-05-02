President Donald Trump is not expected to get a warm welcome from thousands of New Yorkers on Thursday.

The president is visiting the city for the first time since his inauguration on May 4 for an event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

And already activists plan to “drown out” Trump’s speech from a few blocks away, at the DeWitt Clinton Park on 54th Street, by banging on pots and pans, a form of protest known in Latin America as a Cacerolazo.

“It’s a way for people to symbolically drown out Trump’s speech,” said Joe Dinkin, a spokesman for the Working Families Party, which is organizing the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring pots and pans to the demonstration, slated to start at 2 p.m.

The Working Families Party put up the Facebook event page for the protest within 20 minutes of learning about the president’s visit, Dinkin said. In collaboration with other groups, including the Women’s March Alliance and Rise and Resist, they hope to show their opposition to Trump’s policy positions on immigration, health care, taxes and others.

“We don’t want to allow him to have our city be his backdrop,” Dinkin said.

Rise and Resist has also planned a protest at West 44th Street and Twelfth Avenue at 3 p.m., and The New York Immigration Coalition and Immigrant Action Fund are planning to protest at Trump Tower at 8 a.m.

Trump will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea at the Intrepid. He will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.