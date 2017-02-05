President Donald Trump said in an interview on

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence will lead a commission to probe what the president believes to be voter fraud in last November's election. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Comments

More like this

Karina Vetrano was found dead in the marshes Where the Karina Vetrano case stands now New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city Immigration lawyers pore through documents in a small Immigration advocates in holding pattern at JFK

Comments