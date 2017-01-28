President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on Saturday, covering topics ranging from fighting ISIS to lobbying.

One order would bar members of the administration from lobbying for five years.

Another would require the president's Joint Chiefs of Staff to provide a plan, within the next 30 days, to defeat ISIS.

A third calls for reorganizing the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council.

The executive orders come one day after Trump signed one barring the entry to the United States of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, which has led to detentions at airports including Kennedy Airport.

With amNY.com staff