President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that Robert "Woody" Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, was "going to St. James," indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honoring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th president of the United States. He also congratulated Johnson on the apparent appointment.

Although an official announcement about the appointment has not been made, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Johnson's selection for the position, CNN reported.

Johnson, a billionaire businessman who has owned the Jets since 2000, has long been the rumored leading candidate for the position but he repeatedly shied away from commenting on it.

The Jets and Johnson have yet to comment on the reports of his appointment or how it will impact the team’s business leadership. While Johnson is expected to maintain ownership of the team, he’ll likely have to surrender day-to-day operations.

Johnson is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, the co-founder of Johnson & Johnson, and one of a dozen heirs to the company's fortune, according to the New York Times.

A request for comment from Trump's transition team was not immediately returned.