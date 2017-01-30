President Donald Trump will announce his Supreme Court

President Donald Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee on Jan. 31, 2017, he said the day before. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comments

More like this

National Wear Red Day is organized by the Why many women will rock red this Friday A shooting at a mosque in Quebec City NYPD increases security at mosques after shooting in Quebec City The transit advocacy group Riders Alliance rallied at Advocates slam Cuomo on MTA subway delays

Comments